Convert XOF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to South African rand today

1,000 xof
29.56 zar

CFA1.000 XOF = R0.02956 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
Wise

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / South African Rand
1 XOF0.02956 ZAR
5 XOF0.14782 ZAR
10 XOF0.29563 ZAR
20 XOF0.59127 ZAR
50 XOF1.47817 ZAR
100 XOF2.95634 ZAR
250 XOF7.39085 ZAR
500 XOF14.78170 ZAR
1000 XOF29.56340 ZAR
2000 XOF59.12680 ZAR
5000 XOF147.81700 ZAR
10000 XOF295.63400 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ZAR33.82560 XOF
5 ZAR169.12800 XOF
10 ZAR338.25600 XOF
20 ZAR676.51200 XOF
50 ZAR1,691.28000 XOF
100 ZAR3,382.56000 XOF
250 ZAR8,456.40000 XOF
500 ZAR16,912.80000 XOF
1000 ZAR33,825.60000 XOF
2000 ZAR67,651.20000 XOF
5000 ZAR169,128.00000 XOF
10000 ZAR338,256.00000 XOF