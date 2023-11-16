Australian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert AUD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
395,175 xof

1.00000 AUD = 395.17500 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80606283.23150.921451.66917151.2051.370451.3484
1 GBP1.24061103.2571.143182.07077187.5851.700181.67283
1 INR0.01201470.0096845710.01107090.02005461.816680.01646550.0162006
1 EUR1.085250.8747590.32711.81147164.0951.487281.46335

How to convert Australian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AUD395.17500 XOF
5 AUD1975.87500 XOF
10 AUD3951.75000 XOF
20 AUD7903.50000 XOF
50 AUD19758.75000 XOF
100 AUD39517.50000 XOF
250 AUD98793.75000 XOF
500 AUD197587.50000 XOF
1000 AUD395175.00000 XOF
2000 AUD790350.00000 XOF
5000 AUD1975875.00000 XOF
10000 AUD3951750.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Australian Dollar
1 XOF0.00253 AUD
5 XOF0.01265 AUD
10 XOF0.02531 AUD
20 XOF0.05061 AUD
50 XOF0.12653 AUD
100 XOF0.25305 AUD
250 XOF0.63263 AUD
500 XOF1.26527 AUD
1000 XOF2.53053 AUD
2000 XOF5.06106 AUD
5000 XOF12.65265 AUD
10000 XOF25.30530 AUD