zł1.000 PLN = CFA151.0 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 PLN to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High154.1730154.1730
Low150.9990150.9990
Average152.6159152.9395
Change-2.06%-1.61%
1 PLN to XOF stats

The performance of PLN to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 154.1730 and a 30 day low of 150.9990. This means the 30 day average was 152.6159. The change for PLN to XOF was -2.06.

The performance of PLN to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 154.1730 and a 90 day low of 150.9990. This means the 90 day average was 152.9395. The change for PLN to XOF was -1.61.

How to convert Polish zloty to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PLN150.99900 XOF
5 PLN754.99500 XOF
10 PLN1,509.99000 XOF
20 PLN3,019.98000 XOF
50 PLN7,549.95000 XOF
100 PLN15,099.90000 XOF
250 PLN37,749.75000 XOF
500 PLN75,499.50000 XOF
1000 PLN150,999.00000 XOF
2000 PLN301,998.00000 XOF
5000 PLN754,995.00000 XOF
10000 PLN1,509,990.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Polish Zloty
1 XOF0.00662 PLN
5 XOF0.03311 PLN
10 XOF0.06623 PLN
20 XOF0.13245 PLN
50 XOF0.33113 PLN
100 XOF0.66226 PLN
250 XOF1.65564 PLN
500 XOF3.31128 PLN
1000 XOF6.62256 PLN
2000 XOF13.24512 PLN
5000 XOF33.11280 PLN
10000 XOF66.22560 PLN