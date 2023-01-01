Bulgarian levs to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BGN to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
337,469 xof

1.00000 BGN = 337.46900 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922251.672521.37281.543331.349350.80700518.3261
1 EUR1.084311.813511.488531.673431.46310.8750519.871
1 NZD0.59790.55141610.8207970.9227560.8067760.48250810.9572
1 CAD0.7284380.6718051.2183311.124220.9829180.58785313.3494

How to convert Bulgarian levs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BGN337.46900 XOF
5 BGN1687.34500 XOF
10 BGN3374.69000 XOF
20 BGN6749.38000 XOF
50 BGN16873.45000 XOF
100 BGN33746.90000 XOF
250 BGN84367.25000 XOF
500 BGN168734.50000 XOF
1000 BGN337469.00000 XOF
2000 BGN674938.00000 XOF
5000 BGN1687345.00000 XOF
10000 BGN3374690.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bulgarian Lev
1 XOF0.00296 BGN
5 XOF0.01482 BGN
10 XOF0.02963 BGN
20 XOF0.05926 BGN
50 XOF0.14816 BGN
100 XOF0.29632 BGN
250 XOF0.74081 BGN
500 XOF1.48161 BGN
1000 XOF2.96323 BGN
2000 XOF5.92646 BGN
5000 XOF14.81615 BGN
10000 XOF29.63230 BGN