1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Bulgarian levs

Convert XOF to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
2.98 bgn

CFA1.000 XOF = лв0.002982 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bulgarian Lev
1 XOF0.00298 BGN
5 XOF0.01491 BGN
10 XOF0.02982 BGN
20 XOF0.05964 BGN
50 XOF0.14910 BGN
100 XOF0.29820 BGN
250 XOF0.74550 BGN
500 XOF1.49101 BGN
1000 XOF2.98201 BGN
2000 XOF5.96402 BGN
5000 XOF14.91005 BGN
10000 XOF29.82010 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BGN335.34500 XOF
5 BGN1,676.72500 XOF
10 BGN3,353.45000 XOF
20 BGN6,706.90000 XOF
50 BGN16,767.25000 XOF
100 BGN33,534.50000 XOF
250 BGN83,836.25000 XOF
500 BGN167,672.50000 XOF
1000 BGN335,345.00000 XOF
2000 BGN670,690.00000 XOF
5000 BGN1,676,725.00000 XOF
10000 BGN3,353,450.00000 XOF