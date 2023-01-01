Swiss francs to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert CHF to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
683396 xof

1.00000 CHF = 683.39600 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.918250.80308483.22851.37441.53976150.381.66459
1 EUR1.08910.874590.63581.496721.6768163.761.81273
1 GBP1.24521.143511103.6361.71141.91731187.2532.07274
1 INR0.01201510.01103320.0096491410.01651360.01850041.806830.0200002

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CHF683.39600 XOF
5 CHF3416.98000 XOF
10 CHF6833.96000 XOF
20 CHF13667.92000 XOF
50 CHF34169.80000 XOF
100 CHF68339.60000 XOF
250 CHF170849.00000 XOF
500 CHF341698.00000 XOF
1000 CHF683396.00000 XOF
2000 CHF1366792.00000 XOF
5000 CHF3416980.00000 XOF
10000 CHF6833960.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swiss Franc
1 XOF0.00146 CHF
5 XOF0.00732 CHF
10 XOF0.01463 CHF
20 XOF0.02927 CHF
50 XOF0.07316 CHF
100 XOF0.14633 CHF
250 XOF0.36582 CHF
500 XOF0.73164 CHF
1000 XOF1.46328 CHF
2000 XOF2.92656 CHF
5000 XOF7.31640 CHF
10000 XOF14.63280 CHF