Convert XOF to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 CFA francs BCEAO to Swiss francs

500 xof
0.73 chf

CFA1.000 XOF = SFr.0.001460 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swiss Franc
1 XOF0.00146 CHF
5 XOF0.00730 CHF
10 XOF0.01460 CHF
20 XOF0.02921 CHF
50 XOF0.07302 CHF
100 XOF0.14605 CHF
250 XOF0.36512 CHF
500 XOF0.73024 CHF
1000 XOF1.46048 CHF
2000 XOF2.92096 CHF
5000 XOF7.30240 CHF
10000 XOF14.60480 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CHF684.70800 XOF
5 CHF3,423.54000 XOF
10 CHF6,847.08000 XOF
20 CHF13,694.16000 XOF
50 CHF34,235.40000 XOF
100 CHF68,470.80000 XOF
250 CHF171,177.00000 XOF
500 CHF342,354.00000 XOF
1000 CHF684,708.00000 XOF
2000 CHF1,369,416.00000 XOF
5000 CHF3,423,540.00000 XOF
10000 CHF6,847,080.00000 XOF