British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert GBP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
761,542 xof

1.00000 GBP = 761.54200 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
How to convert British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GBP761.54200 XOF
5 GBP3807.71000 XOF
10 GBP7615.42000 XOF
20 GBP15230.84000 XOF
50 GBP38077.10000 XOF
100 GBP76154.20000 XOF
250 GBP190385.50000 XOF
500 GBP380771.00000 XOF
1000 GBP761542.00000 XOF
2000 GBP1523084.00000 XOF
5000 GBP3807710.00000 XOF
10000 GBP7615420.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / British Pound Sterling
1 XOF0.00131 GBP
5 XOF0.00657 GBP
10 XOF0.01313 GBP
20 XOF0.02626 GBP
50 XOF0.06566 GBP
100 XOF0.13131 GBP
250 XOF0.32828 GBP
500 XOF0.65656 GBP
1000 XOF1.31312 GBP
2000 XOF2.62624 GBP
5000 XOF6.56560 GBP
10000 XOF13.13120 GBP