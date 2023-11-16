US dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert USD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
605,250 xof

1.00000 USD = 605.25000 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates US Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 USD605.25000 XOF
5 USD3026.25000 XOF
10 USD6052.50000 XOF
20 USD12105.00000 XOF
50 USD30262.50000 XOF
100 USD60525.00000 XOF
250 USD151312.50000 XOF
500 USD302625.00000 XOF
1000 USD605250.00000 XOF
2000 USD1210500.00000 XOF
5000 USD3026250.00000 XOF
10000 USD6052500.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / US Dollar
1 XOF0.00165 USD
5 XOF0.00826 USD
10 XOF0.01652 USD
20 XOF0.03304 USD
50 XOF0.08261 USD
100 XOF0.16522 USD
250 XOF0.41305 USD
500 XOF0.82611 USD
1000 XOF1.65221 USD
2000 XOF3.30442 USD
5000 XOF8.26105 USD
10000 XOF16.52210 USD