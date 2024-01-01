Convert XOF to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 CFA francs BCEAO to US dollars

5,000 xof
8.14 usd

CFA1.000 XOF = $0.001628 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.951.3591,532.55
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5561.7151,934
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2580.9911,117.96
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6251.4511,636.61

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / US Dollar
1 XOF0.00163 USD
5 XOF0.00814 USD
10 XOF0.01628 USD
20 XOF0.03256 USD
50 XOF0.08140 USD
100 XOF0.16280 USD
250 XOF0.40700 USD
500 XOF0.81400 USD
1000 XOF1.62800 USD
2000 XOF3.25600 USD
5000 XOF8.14000 USD
10000 XOF16.28000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 USD614.25200 XOF
5 USD3,071.26000 XOF
10 USD6,142.52000 XOF
20 USD12,285.04000 XOF
50 USD30,712.60000 XOF
100 USD61,425.20000 XOF
250 USD153,563.00000 XOF
500 USD307,126.00000 XOF
1000 USD614,252.00000 XOF
2000 USD1,228,504.00000 XOF
5000 USD3,071,260.00000 XOF
10000 USD6,142,520.00000 XOF