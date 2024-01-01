5 Moroccan dirhams to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MAD to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 mad
2.37 myr

د.م.1.000 MAD = RM0.4741 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MAD0.47414 MYR
5 MAD2.37070 MYR
10 MAD4.74140 MYR
20 MAD9.48280 MYR
50 MAD23.70700 MYR
100 MAD47.41400 MYR
250 MAD118.53500 MYR
500 MAD237.07000 MYR
1000 MAD474.14000 MYR
2000 MAD948.28000 MYR
5000 MAD2,370.70000 MYR
10000 MAD4,741.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moroccan Dirham
1 MYR2.10908 MAD
5 MYR10.54540 MAD
10 MYR21.09080 MAD
20 MYR42.18160 MAD
50 MYR105.45400 MAD
100 MYR210.90800 MAD
250 MYR527.27000 MAD
500 MYR1,054.54000 MAD
1000 MYR2,109.08000 MAD
2000 MYR4,218.16000 MAD
5000 MYR10,545.40000 MAD
10000 MYR21,090.80000 MAD