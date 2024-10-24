Polish zloty to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert PLN to MYR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = RM1.081 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
1 PLN to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.09371.1828
Low1.07211.0721
Average1.08351.1147
Change-1.12%-8.55%
1 PLN to MYR stats

The performance of PLN to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0937 and a 30 day low of 1.0721. This means the 30 day average was 1.0835. The change for PLN to MYR was -1.12.

The performance of PLN to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1828 and a 90 day low of 1.0721. This means the 90 day average was 1.1147. The change for PLN to MYR was -8.55.

1 USD10.9260.7784.0720.8661,379.2610.93923.338
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8190.9351,489.9511.81725.212
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.131.1231,790.3514.19930.294
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PLN1.08140 MYR
5 PLN5.40700 MYR
10 PLN10.81400 MYR
20 PLN21.62800 MYR
50 PLN54.07000 MYR
100 PLN108.14000 MYR
250 PLN270.35000 MYR
500 PLN540.70000 MYR
1000 PLN1,081.40000 MYR
2000 PLN2,162.80000 MYR
5000 PLN5,407.00000 MYR
10000 PLN10,814.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Polish Zloty
1 MYR0.92472 PLN
5 MYR4.62362 PLN
10 MYR9.24724 PLN
20 MYR18.49448 PLN
50 MYR46.23620 PLN
100 MYR92.47240 PLN
250 MYR231.18100 PLN
500 MYR462.36200 PLN
1000 MYR924.72400 PLN
2000 MYR1,849.44800 PLN
5000 MYR4,623.62000 PLN
10000 MYR9,247.24000 PLN