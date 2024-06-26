Romanian leus to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert RON to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
1,012.44 myr

L1.000 RON = RM1.012 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RON1.01244 MYR
5 RON5.06220 MYR
10 RON10.12440 MYR
20 RON20.24880 MYR
50 RON50.62200 MYR
100 RON101.24400 MYR
250 RON253.11000 MYR
500 RON506.22000 MYR
1000 RON1,012.44000 MYR
2000 RON2,024.88000 MYR
5000 RON5,062.20000 MYR
10000 RON10,124.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Romanian Leu
1 MYR0.98771 RON
5 MYR4.93854 RON
10 MYR9.87708 RON
20 MYR19.75416 RON
50 MYR49.38540 RON
100 MYR98.77080 RON
250 MYR246.92700 RON
500 MYR493.85400 RON
1000 MYR987.70800 RON
2000 MYR1,975.41600 RON
5000 MYR4,938.54000 RON
10000 MYR9,877.08000 RON