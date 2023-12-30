1 Romanian leu to Malaysian ringgits

Convert RON to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 ron
1.02 myr

1.00000 RON = 1.01954 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RON1.01954 MYR
5 RON5.09770 MYR
10 RON10.19540 MYR
20 RON20.39080 MYR
50 RON50.97700 MYR
100 RON101.95400 MYR
250 RON254.88500 MYR
500 RON509.77000 MYR
1000 RON1019.54000 MYR
2000 RON2039.08000 MYR
5000 RON5097.70000 MYR
10000 RON10195.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Romanian Leu
1 MYR0.98083 RON
5 MYR4.90415 RON
10 MYR9.80830 RON
20 MYR19.61660 RON
50 MYR49.04150 RON
100 MYR98.08300 RON
250 MYR245.20750 RON
500 MYR490.41500 RON
1000 MYR980.83000 RON
2000 MYR1961.66000 RON
5000 MYR4904.15000 RON
10000 MYR9808.30000 RON