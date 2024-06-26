Romanian leu to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Malaysian ringgits is currently 1.012 today, reflecting a -0.225% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.281% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 1.017 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.011 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.