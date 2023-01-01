Indian rupees to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert INR to MYR at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
563.18 myr

1.00000 INR = 0.05632 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086290.42671.493911.678830.96418.7944
1 GBP1.143911.2426103.4471.709011.920561.1027221.5006
1 USD0.920650.804764183.25051.375351.54560.887517.3029
1 INR0.01105870.009666780.012011910.01652060.01856560.01066060.207841

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 INR0.05632 MYR
5 INR0.28159 MYR
10 INR0.56318 MYR
20 INR1.12636 MYR
50 INR2.81590 MYR
100 INR5.63180 MYR
250 INR14.07950 MYR
500 INR28.15900 MYR
1000 INR56.31800 MYR
2000 INR112.63600 MYR
5000 INR281.59000 MYR
10000 INR563.18000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Indian Rupee
1 MYR17.75630 INR
5 MYR88.78150 INR
10 MYR177.56300 INR
20 MYR355.12600 INR
50 MYR887.81500 INR
100 MYR1775.63000 INR
250 MYR4439.07500 INR
500 MYR8878.15000 INR
1000 MYR17756.30000 INR
2000 MYR35512.60000 INR
5000 MYR88781.50000 INR
10000 MYR177563.00000 INR