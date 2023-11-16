Chinese yuan rmb to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert CNY to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
647.34 myr

1.00000 CNY = 0.64734 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874051.086290.38511.494671.676750.9646518.7192
1 GBP1.144111.24275103.4121.710091.918421.1036621.4172
1 USD0.920650.804667183.21221.376051.543690.888117.2337
1 INR0.01106380.009670060.012017510.01653660.01855120.01067270.207105

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CNY0.64734 MYR
5 CNY3.23671 MYR
10 CNY6.47341 MYR
20 CNY12.94682 MYR
50 CNY32.36705 MYR
100 CNY64.73410 MYR
250 CNY161.83525 MYR
500 CNY323.67050 MYR
1000 CNY647.34100 MYR
2000 CNY1294.68200 MYR
5000 CNY3236.70500 MYR
10000 CNY6473.41000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.54478 CNY
5 MYR7.72390 CNY
10 MYR15.44780 CNY
20 MYR30.89560 CNY
50 MYR77.23900 CNY
100 MYR154.47800 CNY
250 MYR386.19500 CNY
500 MYR772.39000 CNY
1000 MYR1544.78000 CNY
2000 MYR3089.56000 CNY
5000 MYR7723.90000 CNY
10000 MYR15447.80000 CNY