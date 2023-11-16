Swiss francs to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert CHF to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
5290.27 myr

1.00000 CHF = 5.29027 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.088490.58921.49721.678590.9646518.7884
1 GBP1.1432511.24435103.5691.711731.919111.1028421.4805
1 USD0.91870.803632183.23151.37561.542260.8862517.2624
1 INR0.01103880.009655390.012014710.01652740.01852970.0106480.207402

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CHF5.29027 MYR
5 CHF26.45135 MYR
10 CHF52.90270 MYR
20 CHF105.80540 MYR
50 CHF264.51350 MYR
100 CHF529.02700 MYR
250 CHF1322.56750 MYR
500 CHF2645.13500 MYR
1000 CHF5290.27000 MYR
2000 CHF10580.54000 MYR
5000 CHF26451.35000 MYR
10000 CHF52902.70000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swiss Franc
1 MYR0.18903 CHF
5 MYR0.94513 CHF
10 MYR1.89026 CHF
20 MYR3.78052 CHF
50 MYR9.45130 CHF
100 MYR18.90260 CHF
250 MYR47.25650 CHF
500 MYR94.51300 CHF
1000 MYR189.02600 CHF
2000 MYR378.05200 CHF
5000 MYR945.13000 CHF
10000 MYR1890.26000 CHF