Swedish kronor to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert SEK to MAD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = د.م.0.9077 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
SEK to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 SEK to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93760.9611
Low0.90330.9033
Average0.91890.9388
Change-3.19%-4.18%
1 SEK to MAD stats

The performance of SEK to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9376 and a 30 day low of 0.9033. This means the 30 day average was 0.9189. The change for SEK to MAD was -3.19.

The performance of SEK to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9611 and a 90 day low of 0.9033. This means the 90 day average was 0.9388. The change for SEK to MAD was -4.18.

Compare exchange rates

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moroccan Dirham
1 SEK0.90774 MAD
5 SEK4.53870 MAD
10 SEK9.07739 MAD
20 SEK18.15478 MAD
50 SEK45.38695 MAD
100 SEK90.77390 MAD
250 SEK226.93475 MAD
500 SEK453.86950 MAD
1000 SEK907.73900 MAD
2000 SEK1,815.47800 MAD
5000 SEK4,538.69500 MAD
10000 SEK9,077.39000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 MAD1.10164 SEK
5 MAD5.50820 SEK
10 MAD11.01640 SEK
20 MAD22.03280 SEK
50 MAD55.08200 SEK
100 MAD110.16400 SEK
250 MAD275.41000 SEK
500 MAD550.82000 SEK
1000 MAD1,101.64000 SEK
2000 MAD2,203.28000 SEK
5000 MAD5,508.20000 SEK
10000 MAD11,016.40000 SEK