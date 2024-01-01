1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Swedish kronor

Convert MAD to SEK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = kr1.104 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
MAD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 MAD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.10701.1070
Low1.06661.0405
Average1.08751.0651
Change3.48%4.28%
1 MAD to SEK stats

The performance of MAD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1070 and a 30 day low of 1.0666. This means the 30 day average was 1.0875. The change for MAD to SEK was 3.48.

The performance of MAD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1070 and a 90 day low of 1.0405. This means the 90 day average was 1.0651. The change for MAD to SEK was 4.28.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.380.7910.9491.3981.5381.34418.113
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.09311.21.7681.9451.69922.907
1 EUR1.054655.9570.83311.4731.6211.41619.091

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 MAD1.10379 SEK
5 MAD5.51895 SEK
10 MAD11.03790 SEK
20 MAD22.07580 SEK
50 MAD55.18950 SEK
100 MAD110.37900 SEK
250 MAD275.94750 SEK
500 MAD551.89500 SEK
1000 MAD1,103.79000 SEK
2000 MAD2,207.58000 SEK
5000 MAD5,518.95000 SEK
10000 MAD11,037.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moroccan Dirham
1 SEK0.90597 MAD
5 SEK4.52984 MAD
10 SEK9.05967 MAD
20 SEK18.11934 MAD
50 SEK45.29835 MAD
100 SEK90.59670 MAD
250 SEK226.49175 MAD
500 SEK452.98350 MAD
1000 SEK905.96700 MAD
2000 SEK1,811.93400 MAD
5000 SEK4,529.83500 MAD
10000 SEK9,059.67000 MAD