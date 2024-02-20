1 thousand Swedish kronor to Moroccan dirhams

Convert SEK to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
972.21 mad

1.00000 SEK = 0.97221 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856351.0811589.59591.462091.649480.95288518.446
1 GBP1.1677511.2625104.6251.707341.926161.1127321.5401
1 USD0.924950.792079182.87091.352351.525670.8813517.0615
1 INR0.01116120.009557990.01206710.01631880.01841020.01063520.20588

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moroccan Dirham
1 SEK0.97221 MAD
5 SEK4.86103 MAD
10 SEK9.72206 MAD
20 SEK19.44412 MAD
50 SEK48.61030 MAD
100 SEK97.22060 MAD
250 SEK243.05150 MAD
500 SEK486.10300 MAD
1000 SEK972.20600 MAD
2000 SEK1944.41200 MAD
5000 SEK4861.03000 MAD
10000 SEK9722.06000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 MAD1.02859 SEK
5 MAD5.14295 SEK
10 MAD10.28590 SEK
20 MAD20.57180 SEK
50 MAD51.42950 SEK
100 MAD102.85900 SEK
250 MAD257.14750 SEK
500 MAD514.29500 SEK
1000 MAD1028.59000 SEK
2000 MAD2057.18000 SEK
5000 MAD5142.95000 SEK
10000 MAD10285.90000 SEK