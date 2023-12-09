5000 Chinese yuan rmb to Moroccan dirhams

Convert CNY to MAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 cny
7,085.50 mad

1.00000 CNY = 1.41710 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moroccan Dirham
1 CNY1.41710 MAD
5 CNY7.08550 MAD
10 CNY14.17100 MAD
20 CNY28.34200 MAD
50 CNY70.85500 MAD
100 CNY141.71000 MAD
250 CNY354.27500 MAD
500 CNY708.55000 MAD
1000 CNY1417.10000 MAD
2000 CNY2834.20000 MAD
5000 CNY7085.50000 MAD
10000 CNY14171.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.70566 CNY
5 MAD3.52832 CNY
10 MAD7.05665 CNY
20 MAD14.11330 CNY
50 MAD35.28325 CNY
100 MAD70.56650 CNY
250 MAD176.41625 CNY
500 MAD352.83250 CNY
1000 MAD705.66500 CNY
2000 MAD1411.33000 CNY
5000 MAD3528.32500 CNY
10000 MAD7056.65000 CNY