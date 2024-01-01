Macedonian denars to Swedish kronor today

Convert MKD to SEK at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = kr0.1884 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 MKD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19000.1900
Low0.18530.1829
Average0.18780.1857
Change1.68%2.32%
View full history

1 MKD to SEK stats

The performance of MKD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1900 and a 30 day low of 0.1853. This means the 30 day average was 0.1878. The change for MKD to SEK was 1.68.

The performance of MKD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1900 and a 90 day low of 0.1829. This means the 90 day average was 0.1857. The change for MKD to SEK was 2.32.

Track market ratesView MKD to SEK chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96310.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1031.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Swedish Krona
1 MKD0.18842 SEK
5 MKD0.94210 SEK
10 MKD1.88420 SEK
20 MKD3.76840 SEK
50 MKD9.42100 SEK
100 MKD18.84200 SEK
250 MKD47.10500 SEK
500 MKD94.21000 SEK
1000 MKD188.42000 SEK
2000 MKD376.84000 SEK
5000 MKD942.10000 SEK
10000 MKD1,884.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Macedonian Denar
1 SEK5.30730 MKD
5 SEK26.53650 MKD
10 SEK53.07300 MKD
20 SEK106.14600 MKD
50 SEK265.36500 MKD
100 SEK530.73000 MKD
250 SEK1,326.82500 MKD
500 SEK2,653.65000 MKD
1000 SEK5,307.30000 MKD
2000 SEK10,614.60000 MKD
5000 SEK26,536.50000 MKD
10000 SEK53,073.00000 MKD