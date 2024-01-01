Macedonian denars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MKD to HKD at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = $0.1331 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
MKD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 MKD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13790.1416
Low0.13310.1331
Average0.13550.1383
Change-2.53%-5.61%
1 MKD to HKD stats

The performance of MKD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1379 and a 30 day low of 0.1331. This means the 30 day average was 0.1355. The change for MKD to HKD was -2.53.

The performance of MKD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1416 and a 90 day low of 0.1331. This means the 90 day average was 0.1383. The change for MKD to HKD was -5.61.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MKD0.13310 HKD
5 MKD0.66552 HKD
10 MKD1.33103 HKD
20 MKD2.66206 HKD
50 MKD6.65515 HKD
100 MKD13.31030 HKD
250 MKD33.27575 HKD
500 MKD66.55150 HKD
1000 MKD133.10300 HKD
2000 MKD266.20600 HKD
5000 MKD665.51500 HKD
10000 MKD1,331.03000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Macedonian Denar
100 HKD751.29600 MKD
200 HKD1,502.59200 MKD
300 HKD2,253.88800 MKD
500 HKD3,756.48000 MKD
1000 HKD7,512.96000 MKD
2000 HKD15,025.92000 MKD
2500 HKD18,782.40000 MKD
3000 HKD22,538.88000 MKD
4000 HKD30,051.84000 MKD
5000 HKD37,564.80000 MKD
10000 HKD75,129.60000 MKD
20000 HKD150,259.20000 MKD