1.00000 MKD = 0.13339 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:3 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 HKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MKD0.13339 HKD
5 MKD0.66695 HKD
10 MKD1.33389 HKD
20 MKD2.66778 HKD
50 MKD6.66945 HKD
100 MKD13.33890 HKD
250 MKD33.34725 HKD
500 MKD66.69450 HKD
1000 MKD133.38900 HKD
2000 MKD266.77800 HKD
5000 MKD666.94500 HKD
10000 MKD1333.89000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Macedonian Denar
100 HKD749.68600 MKD
200 HKD1499.37200 MKD
300 HKD2249.05800 MKD
500 HKD3748.43000 MKD
1000 HKD7496.86000 MKD
2000 HKD14993.72000 MKD
2500 HKD18742.15000 MKD
3000 HKD22490.58000 MKD
4000 HKD29987.44000 MKD
5000 HKD37484.30000 MKD
10000 HKD74968.60000 MKD
20000 HKD149937.20000 MKD