1 thousand Macedonian denars to Hong Kong dollars
Convert MKD to HKD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Macedonian denars to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Macedonian Denar
|100 HKD
|749.68600 MKD
|200 HKD
|1499.37200 MKD
|300 HKD
|2249.05800 MKD
|500 HKD
|3748.43000 MKD
|1000 HKD
|7496.86000 MKD
|2000 HKD
|14993.72000 MKD
|2500 HKD
|18742.15000 MKD
|3000 HKD
|22490.58000 MKD
|4000 HKD
|29987.44000 MKD
|5000 HKD
|37484.30000 MKD
|10000 HKD
|74968.60000 MKD
|20000 HKD
|149937.20000 MKD