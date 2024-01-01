Macedonian denars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert MKD to LBP at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ل.ل.1,531 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
MKD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 MKD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,588.46001,626.8100
Low1,530.53001,530.5300
Average1,560.28871,591.2821
Change-2.69%-5.47%
1 MKD to LBP stats

The performance of MKD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,588.4600 and a 30 day low of 1,530.5300. This means the 30 day average was 1,560.2887. The change for MKD to LBP was -2.69.

The performance of MKD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,626.8100 and a 90 day low of 1,530.5300. This means the 90 day average was 1,591.2821. The change for MKD to LBP was -5.47.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Lebanese Pound
1 MKD1,530.70000 LBP
5 MKD7,653.50000 LBP
10 MKD15,307.00000 LBP
20 MKD30,614.00000 LBP
50 MKD76,535.00000 LBP
100 MKD153,070.00000 LBP
250 MKD382,675.00000 LBP
500 MKD765,350.00000 LBP
1000 MKD1,530,700.00000 LBP
2000 MKD3,061,400.00000 LBP
5000 MKD7,653,500.00000 LBP
10000 MKD15,307,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 LBP0.00065 MKD
5 LBP0.00327 MKD
10 LBP0.00653 MKD
20 LBP0.01307 MKD
50 LBP0.03266 MKD
100 LBP0.06533 MKD
250 LBP0.16332 MKD
500 LBP0.32665 MKD
1000 LBP0.65330 MKD
2000 LBP1.30659 MKD
5000 LBP3.26648 MKD
10000 LBP6.53296 MKD