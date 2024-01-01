Macedonian denars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MKD to KES at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Ksh2.215 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 MKD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.28842.3418
Low2.21072.2107
Average2.24952.2922
Change-2.24%-5.04%
View full history

1 MKD to KES stats

The performance of MKD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2884 and a 30 day low of 2.2107. This means the 30 day average was 2.2495. The change for MKD to KES was -2.24.

The performance of MKD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3418 and a 90 day low of 2.2107. This means the 90 day average was 2.2922. The change for MKD to KES was -5.04.

Track market ratesView MKD to KES chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2180.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kenyan Shilling
1 MKD2.21473 KES
5 MKD11.07365 KES
10 MKD22.14730 KES
20 MKD44.29460 KES
50 MKD110.73650 KES
100 MKD221.47300 KES
250 MKD553.68250 KES
500 MKD1,107.36500 KES
1000 MKD2,214.73000 KES
2000 MKD4,429.46000 KES
5000 MKD11,073.65000 KES
10000 MKD22,147.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 KES0.45152 MKD
5 KES2.25762 MKD
10 KES4.51523 MKD
20 KES9.03046 MKD
50 KES22.57615 MKD
100 KES45.15230 MKD
250 KES112.88075 MKD
500 KES225.76150 MKD
1000 KES451.52300 MKD
2000 KES903.04600 MKD
5000 KES2,257.61500 MKD
10000 KES4,515.23000 MKD