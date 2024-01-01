Macedonian denars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MKD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
2,350 kes

1.000 MKD = 2.350 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.691.3470.9141.6411.3381.5110.781
1 ZAR0.05410.0720.0490.0880.0720.0810.042
1 CAD0.74313.87810.6791.2180.9931.1220.58
1 EUR1.09420.4421.47311.7951.4631.6520.855

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kenyan Shilling
1 MKD2.34989 KES
5 MKD11.74945 KES
10 MKD23.49890 KES
20 MKD46.99780 KES
50 MKD117.49450 KES
100 MKD234.98900 KES
250 MKD587.47250 KES
500 MKD1,174.94500 KES
1000 MKD2,349.89000 KES
2000 MKD4,699.78000 KES
5000 MKD11,749.45000 KES
10000 MKD23,498.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 KES0.42555 MKD
5 KES2.12776 MKD
10 KES4.25551 MKD
20 KES8.51102 MKD
50 KES21.27755 MKD
100 KES42.55510 MKD
250 KES106.38775 MKD
500 KES212.77550 MKD
1000 KES425.55100 MKD
2000 KES851.10200 MKD
5000 KES2,127.75500 MKD
10000 KES4,255.51000 MKD