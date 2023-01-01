5 Macedonian denars to Kenyan shillings

Convert MKD to KES at the real exchange rate

5 mkd
13 kes

1.00000 MKD = 2.52917 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MKD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.04687.04851.433911.660580.964818.7199
1GBP1.1543311.2073100.4721.655031.916651.113721.6067
1USD0.9560.828295183.22041.370851.587550.922417.8967
1INR0.01148780.009953020.012016310.01647250.01907650.01108380.215052

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kenyan Shilling
1 MKD2.52917 KES
5 MKD12.64585 KES
10 MKD25.29170 KES
20 MKD50.58340 KES
50 MKD126.45850 KES
100 MKD252.91700 KES
250 MKD632.29250 KES
500 MKD1264.58500 KES
1000 MKD2529.17000 KES
2000 MKD5058.34000 KES
5000 MKD12645.85000 KES
10000 MKD25291.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 KES0.39539 MKD
5 KES1.97693 MKD
10 KES3.95387 MKD
20 KES7.90774 MKD
50 KES19.76935 MKD
100 KES39.53870 MKD
250 KES98.84675 MKD
500 KES197.69350 MKD
1000 KES395.38700 MKD
2000 KES790.77400 MKD
5000 KES1976.93500 MKD
10000 KES3953.87000 MKD