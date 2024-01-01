Macedonian denars to Thai bahts today

Convert MKD to THB at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ฿0.5923 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 MKD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.60130.6179
Low0.58910.5845
Average0.59540.5976
Change0.55%-3.54%
View full history

1 MKD to THB stats

The performance of MKD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6013 and a 30 day low of 0.5891. This means the 30 day average was 0.5954. The change for MKD to THB was 0.55.

The performance of MKD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6179 and a 90 day low of 0.5845. This means the 90 day average was 0.5976. The change for MKD to THB was -3.54.

Track market ratesView MKD to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1121.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Thai Baht
1 MKD0.59231 THB
5 MKD2.96156 THB
10 MKD5.92312 THB
20 MKD11.84624 THB
50 MKD29.61560 THB
100 MKD59.23120 THB
250 MKD148.07800 THB
500 MKD296.15600 THB
1000 MKD592.31200 THB
2000 MKD1,184.62400 THB
5000 MKD2,961.56000 THB
10000 MKD5,923.12000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Macedonian Denar
1 THB1.68830 MKD
5 THB8.44150 MKD
10 THB16.88300 MKD
20 THB33.76600 MKD
50 THB84.41500 MKD
100 THB168.83000 MKD
250 THB422.07500 MKD
500 THB844.15000 MKD
1000 THB1,688.30000 MKD
2000 THB3,376.60000 MKD
5000 THB8,441.50000 MKD
10000 THB16,883.00000 MKD