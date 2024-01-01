Macedonian denars to Thai bahts today

Convert MKD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
636.29 thb

1.000 MKD = 0.6363 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8191.4731.6520.96718.244
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2851.7241.9341.13221.351
1 USD0.9140.781183.0381.3471.5110.88516.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Thai Baht
1 MKD0.63629 THB
5 MKD3.18144 THB
10 MKD6.36287 THB
20 MKD12.72574 THB
50 MKD31.81435 THB
100 MKD63.62870 THB
250 MKD159.07175 THB
500 MKD318.14350 THB
1000 MKD636.28700 THB
2000 MKD1,272.57400 THB
5000 MKD3,181.43500 THB
10000 MKD6,362.87000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Macedonian Denar
1 THB1.57162 MKD
5 THB7.85810 MKD
10 THB15.71620 MKD
20 THB31.43240 MKD
50 THB78.58100 MKD
100 THB157.16200 MKD
250 THB392.90500 MKD
500 THB785.81000 MKD
1000 THB1,571.62000 MKD
2000 THB3,143.24000 MKD
5000 THB7,858.10000 MKD
10000 THB15,716.20000 MKD