5 Thai bahts to Macedonian denars

Convert THB to MKD at the real exchange rate

5 thb
7.92 mkd

1.00000 THB = 1.58457 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86471.0522587.60881.443061.659960.9630518.8375
1GBP1.1564711.21705101.331.669061.919941.1137421.7878
1USD0.95020.821659183.25851.37141.577540.915117.9021
1INR0.01141440.009868770.012010810.01647160.01894740.01099110.215018

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Macedonian Denar
1 THB1.58457 MKD
5 THB7.92285 MKD
10 THB15.84570 MKD
20 THB31.69140 MKD
50 THB79.22850 MKD
100 THB158.45700 MKD
250 THB396.14250 MKD
500 THB792.28500 MKD
1000 THB1584.57000 MKD
2000 THB3169.14000 MKD
5000 THB7922.85000 MKD
10000 THB15845.70000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Thai Baht
1 MKD0.63109 THB
5 MKD3.15543 THB
10 MKD6.31085 THB
20 MKD12.62170 THB
50 MKD31.55425 THB
100 MKD63.10850 THB
250 MKD157.77125 THB
500 MKD315.54250 THB
1000 MKD631.08500 THB
2000 MKD1262.17000 THB
5000 MKD3155.42500 THB
10000 MKD6310.85000 THB