Macedonian denars to Hungarian forints today
Convert MKD to HUF at the real exchange rate
MKD to HUF conversion chart
1 MKD = 6.64303 HUF
0
|1 MKD to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|6.6774
|6.6774
|Low
|6.5133
|6.3603
|Average
|6.6077
|6.4973
|Change
|1.99%
|4.44%
|View full history
1 MKD to HUF stats
The performance of MKD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.6774 and a 30 day low of 6.5133. This means the 30 day average was 6.6077. The change for MKD to HUF was 1.99.
The performance of MKD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6774 and a 90 day low of 6.3603. This means the 90 day average was 6.4973. The change for MKD to HUF was 4.44.
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Hungarian Forint
|1 MKD
|6.64303 HUF
|5 MKD
|33.21515 HUF
|10 MKD
|66.43030 HUF
|20 MKD
|132.86060 HUF
|50 MKD
|332.15150 HUF
|100 MKD
|664.30300 HUF
|250 MKD
|1,660.75750 HUF
|500 MKD
|3,321.51500 HUF
|1000 MKD
|6,643.03000 HUF
|2000 MKD
|13,286.06000 HUF
|5000 MKD
|33,215.15000 HUF
|10000 MKD
|66,430.30000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macedonian Denar
|2000 HUF
|301.06800 MKD
|5000 HUF
|752.67000 MKD
|10000 HUF
|1,505.34000 MKD
|15000 HUF
|2,258.01000 MKD
|20000 HUF
|3,010.68000 MKD
|30000 HUF
|4,516.02000 MKD
|40000 HUF
|6,021.36000 MKD
|50000 HUF
|7,526.70000 MKD
|60000 HUF
|9,032.04000 MKD
|100000 HUF
|15,053.40000 MKD
|150000 HUF
|22,580.10000 MKD
|200000 HUF
|30,106.80000 MKD