Macedonian denars to Hungarian forints today

Convert MKD to HUF at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Ft6.643 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
MKD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 MKD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.67746.6774
Low6.51336.3603
Average6.60776.4973
Change1.99%4.44%
1 MKD to HUF stats

The performance of MKD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.6774 and a 30 day low of 6.5133. This means the 30 day average was 6.6077. The change for MKD to HUF was 1.99.

The performance of MKD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6774 and a 90 day low of 6.3603. This means the 90 day average was 6.4973. The change for MKD to HUF was 4.44.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Hungarian Forint
1 MKD6.64303 HUF
5 MKD33.21515 HUF
10 MKD66.43030 HUF
20 MKD132.86060 HUF
50 MKD332.15150 HUF
100 MKD664.30300 HUF
250 MKD1,660.75750 HUF
500 MKD3,321.51500 HUF
1000 MKD6,643.03000 HUF
2000 MKD13,286.06000 HUF
5000 MKD33,215.15000 HUF
10000 MKD66,430.30000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macedonian Denar
2000 HUF301.06800 MKD
5000 HUF752.67000 MKD
10000 HUF1,505.34000 MKD
15000 HUF2,258.01000 MKD
20000 HUF3,010.68000 MKD
30000 HUF4,516.02000 MKD
40000 HUF6,021.36000 MKD
50000 HUF7,526.70000 MKD
60000 HUF9,032.04000 MKD
100000 HUF15,053.40000 MKD
150000 HUF22,580.10000 MKD
200000 HUF30,106.80000 MKD