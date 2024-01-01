Macedonian denars to South Korean wons today

Convert MKD to KRW at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₩23.93 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
MKD to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KRW
1 MKD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.488424.4884
Low23.849423.7751
Average24.210324.0772
Change-1.15%-0.06%
1 MKD to KRW stats

The performance of MKD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4884 and a 30 day low of 23.8494. This means the 30 day average was 24.2103. The change for MKD to KRW was -1.15.

The performance of MKD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4884 and a 90 day low of 23.7751. This means the 90 day average was 24.0772. The change for MKD to KRW was -0.06.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South Korean Won
1 MKD23.92780 KRW
5 MKD119.63900 KRW
10 MKD239.27800 KRW
20 MKD478.55600 KRW
50 MKD1,196.39000 KRW
100 MKD2,392.78000 KRW
250 MKD5,981.95000 KRW
500 MKD11,963.90000 KRW
1000 MKD23,927.80000 KRW
2000 MKD47,855.60000 KRW
5000 MKD119,639.00000 KRW
10000 MKD239,278.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macedonian Denar
1 KRW0.04179 MKD
5 KRW0.20896 MKD
10 KRW0.41792 MKD
20 KRW0.83585 MKD
50 KRW2.08962 MKD
100 KRW4.17923 MKD
250 KRW10.44808 MKD
500 KRW20.89615 MKD
1000 KRW41.79230 MKD
2000 KRW83.58460 MKD
5000 KRW208.96150 MKD
10000 KRW417.92300 MKD
20000 KRW835.84600 MKD
30000 KRW1,253.76900 MKD
40000 KRW1,671.69200 MKD
50000 KRW2,089.61500 MKD