Macedonian denars to South Korean wons today
Convert MKD to KRW at the real exchange rate
MKD to KRW conversion chart
1 MKD = 23.92780 KRW
0
|1 MKD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|24.4884
|24.4884
|Low
|23.8494
|23.7751
|Average
|24.2103
|24.0772
|Change
|-1.15%
|-0.06%
|View full history
1 MKD to KRW stats
The performance of MKD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4884 and a 30 day low of 23.8494. This means the 30 day average was 24.2103. The change for MKD to KRW was -1.15.
The performance of MKD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4884 and a 90 day low of 23.7751. This means the 90 day average was 24.0772. The change for MKD to KRW was -0.06.
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South Korean Won
|1 MKD
|23.92780 KRW
|5 MKD
|119.63900 KRW
|10 MKD
|239.27800 KRW
|20 MKD
|478.55600 KRW
|50 MKD
|1,196.39000 KRW
|100 MKD
|2,392.78000 KRW
|250 MKD
|5,981.95000 KRW
|500 MKD
|11,963.90000 KRW
|1000 MKD
|23,927.80000 KRW
|2000 MKD
|47,855.60000 KRW
|5000 MKD
|119,639.00000 KRW
|10000 MKD
|239,278.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macedonian Denar
|1 KRW
|0.04179 MKD
|5 KRW
|0.20896 MKD
|10 KRW
|0.41792 MKD
|20 KRW
|0.83585 MKD
|50 KRW
|2.08962 MKD
|100 KRW
|4.17923 MKD
|250 KRW
|10.44808 MKD
|500 KRW
|20.89615 MKD
|1000 KRW
|41.79230 MKD
|2000 KRW
|83.58460 MKD
|5000 KRW
|208.96150 MKD
|10000 KRW
|417.92300 MKD
|20000 KRW
|835.84600 MKD
|30000 KRW
|1,253.76900 MKD
|40000 KRW
|1,671.69200 MKD
|50000 KRW
|2,089.61500 MKD