1 thousand South Korean wons to Macedonian denars

Convert KRW to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
42.95 mkd

1.00000 KRW = 0.04295 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macedonian Denar
1 KRW0.04295 MKD
5 KRW0.21475 MKD
10 KRW0.42951 MKD
20 KRW0.85902 MKD
50 KRW2.14755 MKD
100 KRW4.29509 MKD
250 KRW10.73772 MKD
500 KRW21.47545 MKD
1000 KRW42.95090 MKD
2000 KRW85.90180 MKD
5000 KRW214.75450 MKD
10000 KRW429.50900 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South Korean Won
1 MKD23.28240 KRW
5 MKD116.41200 KRW
10 MKD232.82400 KRW
20 MKD465.64800 KRW
50 MKD1164.12000 KRW
100 MKD2328.24000 KRW
250 MKD5820.60000 KRW
500 MKD11641.20000 KRW
1000 MKD23282.40000 KRW
2000 MKD46564.80000 KRW
5000 MKD116412.00000 KRW
10000 MKD232824.00000 KRW