1 thousand Macedonian denars to South Korean wons
Convert MKD to KRW at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Macedonian denars to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South Korean Won
|1 MKD
|23.18110 KRW
|5 MKD
|115.90550 KRW
|10 MKD
|231.81100 KRW
|20 MKD
|463.62200 KRW
|50 MKD
|1159.05500 KRW
|100 MKD
|2318.11000 KRW
|250 MKD
|5795.27500 KRW
|500 MKD
|11590.55000 KRW
|1000 MKD
|23181.10000 KRW
|2000 MKD
|46362.20000 KRW
|5000 MKD
|115905.50000 KRW
|10000 MKD
|231811.00000 KRW