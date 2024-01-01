Macedonian denars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MKD to ISK at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = kr2.359 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
MKD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 MKD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.42952.4948
Low2.34732.3473
Average2.40142.4372
Change-2.90%-4.29%
1 MKD to ISK stats

The performance of MKD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4295 and a 30 day low of 2.3473. This means the 30 day average was 2.4014. The change for MKD to ISK was -2.90.

The performance of MKD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4948 and a 90 day low of 2.3473. This means the 90 day average was 2.4372. The change for MKD to ISK was -4.29.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Icelandic Króna
1 MKD2.35890 ISK
5 MKD11.79450 ISK
10 MKD23.58900 ISK
20 MKD47.17800 ISK
50 MKD117.94500 ISK
100 MKD235.89000 ISK
250 MKD589.72500 ISK
500 MKD1,179.45000 ISK
1000 MKD2,358.90000 ISK
2000 MKD4,717.80000 ISK
5000 MKD11,794.50000 ISK
10000 MKD23,589.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Macedonian Denar
1 ISK0.42393 MKD
5 ISK2.11963 MKD
10 ISK4.23926 MKD
20 ISK8.47852 MKD
50 ISK21.19630 MKD
100 ISK42.39260 MKD
250 ISK105.98150 MKD
500 ISK211.96300 MKD
1000 ISK423.92600 MKD
2000 ISK847.85200 MKD
5000 ISK2,119.63000 MKD
10000 ISK4,239.26000 MKD