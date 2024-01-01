5 Icelandic krónas to Macedonian denars

Convert ISK to MKD at the real exchange rate

5 isk
2.06 mkd

kr1.000 ISK = ден0.4129 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41310.4154
Low0.40990.4088
Average0.41180.4119
Change0.02%0.66%
1 ISK to MKD stats

The performance of ISK to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4131 and a 30 day low of 0.4099. This means the 30 day average was 0.4118. The change for ISK to MKD was 0.02.

The performance of ISK to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4154 and a 90 day low of 0.4088. This means the 90 day average was 0.4119. The change for ISK to MKD was 0.66.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Macedonian Denar
1 ISK0.41293 MKD
5 ISK2.06466 MKD
10 ISK4.12933 MKD
20 ISK8.25866 MKD
50 ISK20.64665 MKD
100 ISK41.29330 MKD
250 ISK103.23325 MKD
500 ISK206.46650 MKD
1000 ISK412.93300 MKD
2000 ISK825.86600 MKD
5000 ISK2,064.66500 MKD
10000 ISK4,129.33000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Icelandic Króna
1 MKD2.42170 ISK
5 MKD12.10850 ISK
10 MKD24.21700 ISK
20 MKD48.43400 ISK
50 MKD121.08500 ISK
100 MKD242.17000 ISK
250 MKD605.42500 ISK
500 MKD1,210.85000 ISK
1000 MKD2,421.70000 ISK
2000 MKD4,843.40000 ISK
5000 MKD12,108.50000 ISK
10000 MKD24,217.00000 ISK