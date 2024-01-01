Macedonian denars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MKD to TZS at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = tzs45.31 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
MKD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TZS
1 MKD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.941449.4916
Low45.312045.3120
Average46.801048.1165
Change-5.30%-7.29%
1 MKD to TZS stats

The performance of MKD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.9414 and a 30 day low of 45.3120. This means the 30 day average was 46.8010. The change for MKD to TZS was -5.30.

The performance of MKD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.4916 and a 90 day low of 45.3120. This means the 90 day average was 48.1165. The change for MKD to TZS was -7.29.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MKD45.31200 TZS
5 MKD226.56000 TZS
10 MKD453.12000 TZS
20 MKD906.24000 TZS
50 MKD2,265.60000 TZS
100 MKD4,531.20000 TZS
250 MKD11,328.00000 TZS
500 MKD22,656.00000 TZS
1000 MKD45,312.00000 TZS
2000 MKD90,624.00000 TZS
5000 MKD226,560.00000 TZS
10000 MKD453,120.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 TZS0.02207 MKD
5 TZS0.11035 MKD
10 TZS0.22069 MKD
20 TZS0.44138 MKD
50 TZS1.10346 MKD
100 TZS2.20692 MKD
250 TZS5.51730 MKD
500 TZS11.03460 MKD
1000 TZS22.06920 MKD
2000 TZS44.13840 MKD
5000 TZS110.34600 MKD
10000 TZS220.69200 MKD