Swedish kronor to Tanzanian shillings today
Convert SEK to TZS at the real exchange rate
SEK to TZS conversion chart
1 SEK = 240.33900 TZS
0
|1 SEK to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|258.1910
|270.0380
|Low
|240.3480
|240.3480
|Average
|249.2411
|259.2344
|Change
|-6.91%
|-9.44%
|View full history
1 SEK to TZS stats
The performance of SEK to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 258.1910 and a 30 day low of 240.3480. This means the 30 day average was 249.2411. The change for SEK to TZS was -6.91.
The performance of SEK to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 270.0380 and a 90 day low of 240.3480. This means the 90 day average was 259.2344. The change for SEK to TZS was -9.44.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 SEK
|240.33900 TZS
|5 SEK
|1,201.69500 TZS
|10 SEK
|2,403.39000 TZS
|20 SEK
|4,806.78000 TZS
|50 SEK
|12,016.95000 TZS
|100 SEK
|24,033.90000 TZS
|250 SEK
|60,084.75000 TZS
|500 SEK
|120,169.50000 TZS
|1000 SEK
|240,339.00000 TZS
|2000 SEK
|480,678.00000 TZS
|5000 SEK
|1,201,695.00000 TZS
|10000 SEK
|2,403,390.00000 TZS