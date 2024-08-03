Chinese yuan rmb to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert CNY to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
375,012 tzs

¥1.000 CNY = tzs375.0 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High375.0120375.0120
Low363.4550356.9330
Average367.5837362.4228
Change3.18%5.07%
1 CNY to TZS stats

The performance of CNY to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 375.0120 and a 30 day low of 363.4550. This means the 30 day average was 367.5837. The change for CNY to TZS was 3.18.

The performance of CNY to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 375.0120 and a 90 day low of 356.9330. This means the 90 day average was 362.4228. The change for CNY to TZS was 5.07.

Top currencies

1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CNY375.01200 TZS
5 CNY1,875.06000 TZS
10 CNY3,750.12000 TZS
20 CNY7,500.24000 TZS
50 CNY18,750.60000 TZS
100 CNY37,501.20000 TZS
250 CNY93,753.00000 TZS
500 CNY187,506.00000 TZS
1000 CNY375,012.00000 TZS
2000 CNY750,024.00000 TZS
5000 CNY1,875,060.00000 TZS
10000 CNY3,750,120.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TZS0.00267 CNY
5 TZS0.01333 CNY
10 TZS0.02667 CNY
20 TZS0.05333 CNY
50 TZS0.13333 CNY
100 TZS0.26666 CNY
250 TZS0.66665 CNY
500 TZS1.33329 CNY
1000 TZS2.66658 CNY
2000 TZS5.33316 CNY
5000 TZS13.33290 CNY
10000 TZS26.66580 CNY