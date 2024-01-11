중국 위안화 → 탄자니아 실링

실제 환율로 CNY → TZS 변환

1,000 cny
350,721 tzs

1.00000 CNY = 350.72100 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.819051.337750.911150.7844061.4915483.01931.33145
1 HKD0.12789310.1710890.1165310.100320.19075710.61760.170283
1 CAD0.7475245.8449310.6811150.5863621.1149662.05890.995291
1 EUR1.09758.581411.4681810.86091.6369691.11371.46127

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 탄자니아 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TZS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → TZS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 탄자니아 실링
1 CNY350.72100 TZS
5 CNY1753.60500 TZS
10 CNY3507.21000 TZS
20 CNY7014.42000 TZS
50 CNY17536.05000 TZS
100 CNY35072.10000 TZS
250 CNY87680.25000 TZS
500 CNY175360.50000 TZS
1000 CNY350721.00000 TZS
2000 CNY701442.00000 TZS
5000 CNY1753605.00000 TZS
10000 CNY3507210.00000 TZS
환율 탄자니아 실링 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TZS0.00285 CNY
5 TZS0.01426 CNY
10 TZS0.02851 CNY
20 TZS0.05703 CNY
50 TZS0.14256 CNY
100 TZS0.28513 CNY
250 TZS0.71282 CNY
500 TZS1.42563 CNY
1000 TZS2.85127 CNY
2000 TZS5.70254 CNY
5000 TZS14.25635 CNY
10000 TZS28.51270 CNY