뉴질랜드 달러 → 탄자니아 실링

실제 환율로 NZD → TZS 변환

1000 nzd
1560560 tzs

1.00000 NZD = 1560.56000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503420.7871850.9136583.07531.344050.85595146.125
1 AUD0.6651510.5235960.6077255.25750.8939950.56933597.195
1 GBP1.270351.9098711.16071105.5351.707411.08735185.63
1 EUR1.09451.645490.86154190.92591.471060.936795159.93

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 탄자니아 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TZS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → TZS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 탄자니아 실링
1 NZD1560.56000 TZS
5 NZD7802.80000 TZS
10 NZD15605.60000 TZS
20 NZD31211.20000 TZS
50 NZD78028.00000 TZS
100 NZD156056.00000 TZS
250 NZD390140.00000 TZS
500 NZD780280.00000 TZS
1000 NZD1560560.00000 TZS
2000 NZD3121120.00000 TZS
5000 NZD7802800.00000 TZS
10000 NZD15605600.00000 TZS
환율 탄자니아 실링 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 TZS0.00064 NZD
5 TZS0.00320 NZD
10 TZS0.00641 NZD
20 TZS0.01282 NZD
50 TZS0.03204 NZD
100 TZS0.06408 NZD
250 TZS0.16020 NZD
500 TZS0.32040 NZD
1000 TZS0.64079 NZD
2000 TZS1.28159 NZD
5000 TZS3.20397 NZD
10000 TZS6.40794 NZD