New Zealand dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert NZD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
1,602,020 tzs

$1.000 NZD = tzs1,602 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:35
NZD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,633.42001,633.4200
Low1,571.97001,549.1400
Average1,605.83871,597.6233
Change-1.34%3.06%
1 NZD to TZS stats

The performance of NZD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,633.4200 and a 30 day low of 1,571.9700. This means the 30 day average was 1,605.8387. The change for NZD to TZS was -1.34.

The performance of NZD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,633.4200 and a 90 day low of 1,549.1400. This means the 90 day average was 1,597.6233. The change for NZD to TZS was 3.06.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7961.3870.858146.48
1 AUD0.65110.5080.59654.5760.9030.55995.402
1 GBP1.2811.96711.173107.3341.7761.099187.626
1 EUR1.0921.6770.853191.5181.5140.937159.985

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NZD1,602.02000 TZS
5 NZD8,010.10000 TZS
10 NZD16,020.20000 TZS
20 NZD32,040.40000 TZS
50 NZD80,101.00000 TZS
100 NZD160,202.00000 TZS
250 NZD400,505.00000 TZS
500 NZD801,010.00000 TZS
1000 NZD1,602,020.00000 TZS
2000 NZD3,204,040.00000 TZS
5000 NZD8,010,100.00000 TZS
10000 NZD16,020,200.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / New Zealand Dollar
1 TZS0.00062 NZD
5 TZS0.00312 NZD
10 TZS0.00624 NZD
20 TZS0.01248 NZD
50 TZS0.03121 NZD
100 TZS0.06242 NZD
250 TZS0.15605 NZD
500 TZS0.31211 NZD
1000 TZS0.62421 NZD
2000 TZS1.24842 NZD
5000 TZS3.12106 NZD
10000 TZS6.24212 NZD