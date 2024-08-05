Turkish liras to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert TRY to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
80,937.70 tzs

TL1.000 TRY = tzs80.94 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High81.673181.6731
Low80.189679.6289
Average80.918980.5639
Change-0.01%1.09%
1 TRY to TZS stats

The performance of TRY to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 81.6731 and a 30 day low of 80.1896. This means the 30 day average was 80.9189. The change for TRY to TZS was -0.01.

The performance of TRY to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.6731 and a 90 day low of 79.6289. This means the 90 day average was 80.5639. The change for TRY to TZS was 1.09.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TRY80.93770 TZS
5 TRY404.68850 TZS
10 TRY809.37700 TZS
20 TRY1,618.75400 TZS
50 TRY4,046.88500 TZS
100 TRY8,093.77000 TZS
250 TRY20,234.42500 TZS
500 TRY40,468.85000 TZS
1000 TRY80,937.70000 TZS
2000 TRY161,875.40000 TZS
5000 TRY404,688.50000 TZS
10000 TRY809,377.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 TZS0.01236 TRY
5 TZS0.06178 TRY
10 TZS0.12355 TRY
20 TZS0.24710 TRY
50 TZS0.61776 TRY
100 TZS1.23552 TRY
250 TZS3.08880 TRY
500 TZS6.17760 TRY
1000 TZS12.35520 TRY
2000 TZS24.71040 TRY
5000 TZS61.77600 TRY
10000 TZS123.55200 TRY