500 Tanzanian shillings to Turkish liras

Convert TZS to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
5.50 try

1.00000 TZS = 0.01101 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.051387.51761.44691.658730.964418.9253
1GBP1.153211.2124100.9291.668631.912911.1121521.8254
1USD0.95120.82481183.2471.37631.577780.917318.0018
1INR0.01142630.009907990.012012410.01653270.01895310.0110190.216246

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 TZS0.01101 TRY
5 TZS0.05504 TRY
10 TZS0.11008 TRY
20 TZS0.22016 TRY
50 TZS0.55039 TRY
100 TZS1.10078 TRY
250 TZS2.75195 TRY
500 TZS5.50390 TRY
1000 TZS11.00780 TRY
2000 TZS22.01560 TRY
5000 TZS55.03900 TRY
10000 TZS110.07800 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TRY90.84480 TZS
5 TRY454.22400 TZS
10 TRY908.44800 TZS
20 TRY1816.89600 TZS
50 TRY4542.24000 TZS
100 TRY9084.48000 TZS
250 TRY22711.20000 TZS
500 TRY45422.40000 TZS
1000 TRY90844.80000 TZS
2000 TRY181689.60000 TZS
5000 TRY454224.00000 TZS
10000 TRY908448.00000 TZS