Tanzanian shillings to Canadian dollars today

Convert TZS to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.52 cad

tzs1.000 TZS = C$0.0005162 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-0.04%-2.90%
View full history

1 TZS to CAD stats

The performance of TZS to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for TZS to CAD was -0.04.

The performance of TZS to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for TZS to CAD was -2.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3251.3881.540.78218.32383.6640.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.82463.1210.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.20260.2830.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.954.3360.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 TZS0.00052 CAD
5 TZS0.00258 CAD
10 TZS0.00516 CAD
20 TZS0.01032 CAD
50 TZS0.02581 CAD
100 TZS0.05162 CAD
250 TZS0.12905 CAD
500 TZS0.25810 CAD
1000 TZS0.51619 CAD
2000 TZS1.03238 CAD
5000 TZS2.58096 CAD
10000 TZS5.16192 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CAD1,937.26000 TZS
5 CAD9,686.30000 TZS
10 CAD19,372.60000 TZS
20 CAD38,745.20000 TZS
50 CAD96,863.00000 TZS
100 CAD193,726.00000 TZS
250 CAD484,315.00000 TZS
500 CAD968,630.00000 TZS
1000 CAD1,937,260.00000 TZS
2000 CAD3,874,520.00000 TZS
5000 CAD9,686,300.00000 TZS
10000 CAD19,372,600.00000 TZS