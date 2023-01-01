20 Tanzanian shillings to Canadian dollars

Convert TZS to CAD at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.01 cad

1.00000 TZS = 0.00055 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8651.051287.49661.443561.653480.962218.9309
1GBP1.1560711.2152101.1471.668771.911441.1123721.8843
1USD0.95130.82291183.2351.373251.572950.915318.0088
1INR0.0114290.009886580.012014210.01649850.01889760.01099660.216361

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 TZS0.00055 CAD
5 TZS0.00274 CAD
10 TZS0.00548 CAD
20 TZS0.01096 CAD
50 TZS0.02741 CAD
100 TZS0.05482 CAD
250 TZS0.13705 CAD
500 TZS0.27410 CAD
1000 TZS0.54820 CAD
2000 TZS1.09641 CAD
5000 TZS2.74102 CAD
10000 TZS5.48204 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CAD1824.14000 TZS
5 CAD9120.70000 TZS
10 CAD18241.40000 TZS
20 CAD36482.80000 TZS
50 CAD91207.00000 TZS
100 CAD182414.00000 TZS
250 CAD456035.00000 TZS
500 CAD912070.00000 TZS
1000 CAD1824140.00000 TZS
2000 CAD3648280.00000 TZS
5000 CAD9120700.00000 TZS
10000 CAD18241400.00000 TZS