20 Tanzanian shillings to Canadian dollars

Convert TZS to CAD at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.01 cad

1.00000 TZS = 0.00054 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 TZS0.00054 CAD
5 TZS0.00268 CAD
10 TZS0.00537 CAD
20 TZS0.01073 CAD
50 TZS0.02683 CAD
100 TZS0.05367 CAD
250 TZS0.13417 CAD
500 TZS0.26833 CAD
1000 TZS0.53666 CAD
2000 TZS1.07332 CAD
5000 TZS2.68330 CAD
10000 TZS5.36660 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CAD1863.38000 TZS
5 CAD9316.90000 TZS
10 CAD18633.80000 TZS
20 CAD37267.60000 TZS
50 CAD93169.00000 TZS
100 CAD186338.00000 TZS
250 CAD465845.00000 TZS
500 CAD931690.00000 TZS
1000 CAD1863380.00000 TZS
2000 CAD3726760.00000 TZS
5000 CAD9316900.00000 TZS
10000 CAD18633800.00000 TZS